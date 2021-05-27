ASDA has issued an urgent product recall concerning a popular product over fears it could be contaminated with salmonella.
The warning has been issued over the supermarket’s own brand Vegetable Cous Cous.
The warning specifically relates to the 500g bags found in one of Britain’s largest supermarket chains.
The item will usually cost shoppers around £1.95 and the recall includes all ‘use by’ dates up to and including June 3, 2021.
Salmonella infection usually causes diarrhoea, fever and stomach cramps. Symptoms can begin six hours to six days after infection and can last up to a week.
MORE NEWS:
- Caldicot charity shop desperate for donations
- Cwmbran thug jailed for Ystrad Mynach police attack
- 'Cultural vandalism' - Black Rock fishery agrees to rules
On top of the product recall, point of sale notices will be displayed in all retail stores that are selling this product.
The supermarket chain said: “Asda are conducting a precautionary recall of Asda Vegetable Cous Cous (500g), due to the possible presence of Salmonella.
“No other products or date codes have been affected.”
The warning continued: “If you have purchased Asda Vegetable Cous Cous (500g), DO NOT EAT THE PRODUCT, please bring it back to your nearest store where you will be given a full refund.
“You do not need your receipt.
“We are very sorry for any inconvenience caused and if you would like any further information please contact: Asda Customer Relations – 0800 952 0101.”
Product details:
- Pack size: 500g
- Use by: All date codes up to and including 03 June 2021
Asda stores in Gwent:
- Blackwood: High Street
- Caerphilly: Pontygwindy Road
- Caldicot: Woodstock Way
- Cwmbran: Lleweyln
- Nantyglo: Lakeside Retail Park
- Newport: Lower Dock Street
- Newport: Newport Retail Park, Syptty (Asda Living store)
- Newport: Pencarn Way, Newport