A TEACHER who was suspended after showing a cartoon image of the Prophet Muhammad to pupils during an RE lesson has been told they can return to the classroom.

The teacher from Batley Grammar School, who has not been named, remains in hiding with his family after furious protests in March.

But the teacher can now return to their job after a report into the controversial incident - which sparked nationwide - protests came to an end.

Two colleagues who were also suspended for displaying similar images are also being allowed to return to work.

An independent investigation into the incident has concluded that the teaching staff involved in the Religious Studies (RS) lesson did not intend to cause offence with the image.

In March, the Batley Multi Academy Trust announced an independent inquiry into the “context” of how Year 9 pupils at the school were shown a caricature of the Prophet Mohammed during an RS lesson.

It came after protesters gathered outside the school and a teacher was suspended over the incident.

The independent investigation confirmed that the image was used on more than one previous occasion.

In an executive summary of the report, the trust said teaching staff “genuinely believed that using the image had an educational purpose and benefit”.

But the trust said it recognises that using the image did cause “deep offence” to a number of students, parents and members of the school community, adding that it “deeply regrets the distress” caused.

A spokeswoman for the Batley Multi Academy Trust said: “We accept the recommendations of the independent expert investigation and will put them into practice immediately.

“The investigation recommends that the issues raised can be effectively dealt with through additional management guidance and training.

“The findings are clear, that the teaching staff involved did not use the resource with the intention of causing offence, and that the topics covered by the lesson could have been effectively addressed in other ways.

“In the light of those conclusions, the suspensions put in place while the investigation was under way will now be lifted.”

A spokeswoman for the National Education Union (NEU) said: “We are very pleased that the correct decision has been reached regarding our members at Batley Grammar School.

“Our members engaged fully with the investigation, and we are delighted that the threat and worry of disciplinary action has been removed.”

She added: “The impact of threats along with media speculation and commentary cannot be underestimated.

“It has been extremely distressing for all directly involved and our members want to put this worrying and difficult time behind them as best as they can.”

A Department for Education spokesperson said: “Batley Grammar has rightly set out a plan to move forward from the events of previous weeks.

“We would encourage parents, families and the local community to recognise the findings of the independent investigation – that the teachers who used the images in question had no negative intent – and to welcome and support the trust’s comprehensive plan to strengthen its oversight of the curriculum.”