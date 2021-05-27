ONE new coronavirus related death has been recorded in the Gwent region – after 38 days of no deaths.
It was one of two deaths recorded in Wales in the last 24 hours, and brings the total of deaths to 960 in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area and 5,569 in Wales.
Eight new coronavirus cases were recorded in the Gwent region – out of 58 across Wales.
Four were recorded in Monmouthshire with one each in Blaenau Gwent, Caerphilly, Newport and Torfaen.
The rolling case rate for Wales – to May 22, the latest available, is 9.17 per 100,000 people.
MORE NEWS:
- Covidiot from England fined £2,000 for visiting Wales during lockdown
- Coronavirus latest as country digests Dominic Cummings' lockdown claims
- Watch: The scene greeting Caerphilly residents from housing development works
Monmouthshire now has the second highest rolling weekly case rate of Wales’ 22 council areas for the period up to May 22 with 21.1 cases per 100,000 people. They come behind Bridgend at 24.5.
With case rates currently so low, and continuing to fall, even small fluctuations in new case numbers can have a big effect - often on a daily basis - on an area's rolling weekly case rate.
The confirmed new cases today in Wales are:
• Cardiff - seven
• Gwynedd - seven
• Bridgend - five
• Pembrokeshire - five
• Rhondda Cynon Taf - five
• Conwy - four
• Carmarthenshire - four
• Monmouthshire - four
• Swansea - four
• Wrexham – three
• Neath Port Talbot - two
• Powys - two
• Flintshire - one
• Torfaen - one
• Newport - one
• Blaenau Gwent - one
• Caerphilly - one
• Denbighshire - none
• Anglesey - none
• Vale of Glamorgan - none
• Merthyr Tydfil - none
• Ceredigion - none
• Residents outside Wales - none
Public Health Wales figures include reports of the deaths of hospitalised patients in Welsh hospitals, or care home residents, where Covid-19 has been confirmed with a positive laboratory test and the clinician suspects this was a causative factor in the death.