HELICOPTERS have been spotted flying low over areas of Torfaen today.
The helicopters were seen in the Griffithstown and Cwmbran areas.
The aircraft, which turned out to be from Western Power Distribution, were conducting routine inspections of the network.
WPD owns and operates a fleet of five helicopters from its Helicopter Unit headquarters at Bristol Airport.
These helicopters are used primarily within the electricity distribution industry for the maintenance and repair of networks and also during emergency and fault conditions.