WALES’ largest building society has hit an impressive milestone, by raising £1 million for charities in Wales since 2014.

The fundraising has supported seven different charities in Wales in the past seven years, including Mind Cymru, Cancer Research Wales, School of Hard Knocks, MS Society, Llamau and, since 2019, the society’s current charity partners Teenage Cancer Trust Cymru and Alzheimer’s Society Cymru.

Over the years, colleagues across Principality have taken part in a variety of fundraising events, including half marathons, treks, cake sales, bucket collections and step challenges to raise vital funds, with the society’s members donating across its 53 branches. During the pandemic, fundraising was adapted to become virtual, including zoom spinathons and garden basketball marathons.

Vicky Wales, chief customer officer, Principality Building Society said: "We’re absolutely delighted to have reached £1 million in fundraising for charities in Wales.

"As a member-owned organisation our purpose is to support the communities we live and work in. This fundraising milestone is testament to the dedication and passion of our colleagues taking on fundraising challenges and events throughout the years, as well as our members who have generously donated in their local branches.

"We recognise that the past year has been very difficult for the charity sector and we are committed to supporting our charity partners as much as possible. Each charity partner has had a real impact on the lives of people living in Wales and we couldn’t be prouder to have worked with them. Thanks a million to our members, colleagues and charity partners for making this milestone possible."

Principality’s partnership with Teenage Cancer Trust will enable the recruitment of two specialist cancer outreach nurses. They will provide support to young people with cancer in their local community, ensuring that all young people affected by cancer have access to specialist care.

Stacey Hawdon, senior relationship manager, Teenage Cancer Trust said: “The funds raised by Principality’s colleagues and customers will change so many lives. It means that in the future, every young person with cancer in Wales, wherever they live, will be able to access age-appropriate nursing support to help them through the huge challenges they face.

"On behalf of nurses across Wales and the rest of the UK I’d like to say a huge thank you to Principality and its members and customers."

Fundraising for Alzheimer’s Society Cymru is supporting the charity’s Dementia Connect service, a telephone service which provides support, care and guidance to people living with dementia, their families and carers. More than 450 colleagues in Principality have also taken part in Dementia Friends information sessions, run by Alzheimer’s Society. Dementia Friends is the UK’s largest education initiative to transform how people, act, think and talk about dementia.

Jess Bowring, community fundraiser, Alzheimer’s Society said: “It’s been a real joy to work in partnership with Principality over the last two and a half years. During this time their staff have thrown themselves into fundraising with enthusiasm – taking part in bake sales, treks and challenges – and so far, along with the support of members, raising an incredible £168,000 for Alzheimer’s Society. All the money raised by Principality is ensuring vital information, advice and support is accessible to those affected by dementia.

"On top of this, Principality has committed to becoming a more dementia friendly organisation by rolling out Dementia Friends information sessions to staff, promoting our volunteering service ‘Companion Calls’ and, more recently, setting up its branch colleagues to become referrers for our Dementia Connect service for customers who need extra support.

"Principality’s colleagues have shown a real commitment to helping those in their local communities and it has been a privilege to work with them."

To find out more, visit www.principality.co.uk/raising1million