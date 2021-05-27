PUPILS from a high school in Newport are self-isolating due to a case of Covid-19.

A Year 11 pupil at Lliswerry High School, in Nash Road, has tested positive for coronavirus - after taking a PCR test - meaning that the year group will now have to self-isolate.

The school has also identified a 'very small number' of Year 10 pupils who are close contacts of the pupil who tested positive - these students will also have to self-isolate, with the school contacting their parents or carers to make them aware.

The self-isolation period for pupils affected by this case ends on Saturday June 5. This means they must self-isolate up to and including Friday June 4.

While children are self-isolating they can continue their studies online using Google Classrooms. They must carry out home learning every day to avoid falling behind.

Those self-isolating must remain home and must not invite people into their home. They should not go to public areas, visit other people's houses, or use public transport or taxis during the self-isolation period.

Parents and carers are reminded to look out for the symptoms of coronavirus, including:

A new or continuous cough.

High temperatures.

Loss of, or change, to sense of taste or smell.

People can book a test by logging onto www.nhs.uk/ask-for-a-coronavirus-test

Is this is not possible people can book a test by calling 119.

The test is only effective for those who are experiencing symptoms and needs to be taken in the first five days of having symptoms.

The test will show whether the person taking it currently had coronavirus, but will not show if they have previously had it.