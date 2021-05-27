FORMER Blaenau Gwent MP and Welsh MEP Llew Smith has died, Welsh Labour has announced.
Mr Smith served in the European Parliament as representative for South Wales East from 1984 until 1994, and as MP for Blaenau Gwent from 1995 until 2005.
He died yesterday, Wednesday, following a battle with cancer. He was 77.
First minister Mark Drakeford paid tribute to Mr Smith, saying: “I’m saddened to hear of Llew’s passing.
“As a Member of the European Parliament and the Member of Parliament for Blaenau Gwent, Llew was a fierce advocate for the communities he represented. He was firm in his beliefs, and never shied from speaking out on the important issues of the day.
“Llew was a radical socialist in the Blaenau Gwent tradition.
“My thoughts are with Llew’s family and friends at this difficult time.”
