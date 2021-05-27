OFFICERS are investigating an incident where a man touched himself inappropriately in front of a schoolgirl.
British Transport Police are appealing for more information about the incident which occurred at Aber station, in Caerphilly.
At around 2.45pm on Friday, April 30, a member of the public noticed a man sat on a stationary train at Aber station.
He was reported to be touching himself inappropriately while looking at a schoolgirl on the platform.
The member of the public alerted the girl to what he was doing, and she quickly left the station.
The girl has not yet made contact with police and, despite local enquiries, officers have been unable to identify her.
Officers are appealing for her to come forward to assist the investigation and so she can be offered support.
Any witnesses or anyone with information can contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 280 of 30/04/21.
Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
