GWENT Police have put dispersal orders in place in two parts of Caerphilly borough throughout the bank holiday weekend.
They have said that any breaches of the orders will be "dealt with robustly".
The dispersal orders will be in operation in Newbridge and Cefn Fforest.
READ MORE:
They will last from 4pm on Friday, May 28 until 3am on Sunday, May 30.
In a statement on social media, the force's Caerphilly officers said:"Please remind your children that anti-social behaviour is not acceptable and will be dealt with robustly."