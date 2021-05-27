A THUG headbutted supermarket staff as they stopped him trying to steal eight bottles of spirits worth £200 from a store.

Paul Williams lashed out at workers at Asda in Lower Dock Street in the Pill area of Newport while on a shoplifting spree across South Wales.

Prosecutor William Webb told Cardiff Crown Court how the defendant had targeted other Asda stores in Merthyr Tydfil and Coryton in Cardiff.

The 48-year-old stole more than £2,200 worth of booze from all three stores over a six-month period.

Speaking about the assaults in the Newport store on February 25, Mr Bebb said: “The defendant had placed eight bottles of spirits worth £200 in a Sports Direct bag for life and covered them with a large bag of Quavers crisps.

“He was then seen behind a pallet where it is believed he was trying to remove the security tags from the bottles with a magnet.

“Matthew Eales and Rachel Thomas prevented him from leaving the store.

“The defendant was asked for proof of purchase.

“He became aggressive and pushed the trolley towards them.”

Mr Bebb added: “There were five members of staff blocking the exit.

“The defendant then headbutted Mr Eales, making contact with his nose.

“He then coughed in the direction of Mr Eales and Rachel Thomas.

“The defendant threatened to smash Mr Eales before he was arrested.”

Williams, of William Street, Blackwood, admitted four counts of assault by beating and seven counts of theft.

The court was told he has 44 previous convictions for 150 offences, including 37 for theft and similar offences and three for grievous bodily harm.

Hashim Salmman, representing Williams, said his client suffered from addiction to heroin and asked for his guilty pleas to be taken into account.

Judge Richard Williams told the defendant: “These were professional thefts and you targeted supermarkets.

“You assaulted staff as you tried to avoid arrest.

“You have a bad record of offences of theft and violence and you headbutted one of your victims.

“You present a continuing risk to the public.”

He jailed Williams for 18 months.