A MAN is to go on trial after he denied dumping waste on the site of a Roman archaeological site in Newport.
Michael Haines, 63, pleaded not guilty to an alleged offence at the Roman Civil Settlement in Caerleon.
He has been charged under the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Areas Act 1979.
The prosecution claims the alleged offence took place between March 1, 2020 and December 8, 2020.
The trial is due to take place at Newport Crown Court on January 31, 2022 and is expected to last seven days.
Haines, of Caerleon, was represented by Malcolm Galloway and the prosecution by Nik Strobl.
The defendant was granted bail by Judge Richard Williams.
