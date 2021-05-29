RAFTS and their crews are getting set to launch later this year at the annual Monmouth Raft Race.

And you will have to act quickly is you want to benefit from a £25 reduction in the entry fee which ends on June 1.

The eagerly-anticipated river race, organised by Rotary Monmouth, is a major fund raiser for Newport-based St David's Hospice Care. The event had to be cancelled last year due to Covid-19 pandemic restrictions.

St Davids Foundation Raft Race, Monmouth, in September 2019

The 2021 event, which will see a flotilla of home-made rafts launched on to the River Wye in Monmouth and manoeuvre 6.5 miles to berth and be hauled ashore by tractor at Tump Farm, Whitebrook, will be staged on Sunday, September 5.

The popular event sees themed crafts and crews converge on Monmouth from all corners of the UK. The event generates thousands of pounds for the Newport-based hospice and a raft of other local causes.

The River Wye event, sponsored by Monmouth-based Mandarin Stone, will be held for the 55th time this year.

St David's Hospice Care chief executive Emma Saysell said: "It's fabulous news that the Monmouth Raft Race will be on once more this year. It's such a brilliant, fun event which is enjoyed enormously by the crews of the rafts and also families and supporters who line the route and celebrate at the end of race gathering in Whitebrook.

MORE NEWS:

Mandarin Stone in action in the Monmouth Raft Race

"The Monmouth Raft Race, staged by the Rotary Monmouth, is such a huge social occasion for everyone involved not the least the raft makers, their teams and supporters. I'd urge anyone thinking of coming on board this year to take the plunge and sign up-you won't be disappointed and will be helping to support the hospice which cares, free of charge, to users throughout our community."

"Monmouth Raft Race is a very well-loved and critical event in the St David’s Hospice Care fundraising event calendar, helping to fund the continued work of our nurses and the running of hospice services provided free to all patients and families.

"The entry fees and any donations made provide vital palliative care to people facing life limiting illnesses as well as providing support to their families at a very difficult time.

Yacht's Your Story at Monmouth Raft Race. Picture: David Barnes

"We are working as closely as ever with Rotary Monmouth to ensure the 2021 Monmouth Raft Race is the biggest and best yet, with fun on the river, fabulous food, drinks and uplifting live music at the raft race finish festival in Whitebrook."

Norman Williams, on behalf of Rotary Monmouth, said: "We are thrilled to be able to stage the Monmouth Raft Race in 2021 and to be able to give the event the green light now so rafters have plenty of time to get their rafts and crews together for the big day.

"The event, which is a fixed date in so very many people's diaries, attracts several thousand people each year who are as enthusiastic at the start in Monmouth as at the end at Whitebrook where a huge celebration is staged. Now we're up and running we have every intention of making the 55th staging of the much-loved Monmouth Raft Race the very best that it can be.

DBPR raft at a previous Monmouth Raft Race

"I'd encourage those thinking of entering to get their details in as soon to benefit from early registration discount. I'd like to personally thank this year's lead sponsor Mandarin Stone for their continued support. Also Monmouth-based Siltbuster who are again sponsoring the Best All male crew award, and Ross on Wye based Harrison Clark Rickerby's Solicitors, who are again sponsoring the Best All Female crew award."

St David's Hospice Care offers palliative and end of life care to patients and their families facing the most difficult time of their lives.

The hospice needs £8.5 million a year to run its range of services including its inpatient hospice and day hospices. The hospice, which has to fund 70 per cent of its clinical services through its events and its shops.

The St Davids Foundation Raft Race, Monmouth, in Septembet 2019

If you would like to support the charity at this time visit www.justgiving.com/campaign/stdavidscovid19

If you haven't already entered, then you only have a few days to take advantage of the Earlybird discounted entry fee of £50 per raft. After June 1 the fee increases to £75. Details: www.monmouthraftrace.com