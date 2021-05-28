A ROUND-UP of cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

DONNA JANE LEE, 34, of Malpas Road, Newport, was jailed for 12 weeks after she pleaded guilty to stealing five legs of lamb from Aldi and being in breach of a suspended sentence.

She was ordered to pay a £128 surcharge after her release from prison.

VERITY HEALD, 22, of Ward Close, Newport, was ordered to pay £344 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for riding in the front seat of a car on Cromwell Road whilst not wearing an adult seatbelt.

SAMUEL MUNTEAN, 20, of Chepstow Road, Newport, was banned from driving for six months for driving without insurance.

He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

STEPHANIE LEWIS, 29, of Aneurin Crescent, Brynmawr, was banned from driving for six months for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on New Road, Garndiffaith, Pontypool.

She was ordered to pay £344 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

ROSS THOMAS, 44, of Park Place, Pontymister, Risca, was banned from driving for six months for driving without insurance on Park Place.

He was ordered to pay £244 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

CHRISTOPHER JAMES WILLIAMS, 31, of Parsons Row, Blaina, was banned from driving for six months for driving without insurance on Commercial Street in Tredegar.

He was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

BENEDICT MBONGOMPASI, 21, of Davies Square, Newport, was ordered to pay £199 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to resisting arrest.

EMILY WALL, 32, of School Street, Aberbargoed, Caerphilly, was jailed for 10 weeks, suspended for 12 months, after she admitted two counts of drink driving on May 16 and May 19 in Gilfach and Crumlin.

She was banned from driving for three years, complete a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay £213 in costs and a surcharge.

PATRICK MARK BLAIR, 46, of Jamaica Grove, Coedkernew, Newport, was sentenced to a 12-month community order and banned from driving for six months after he pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified on the M4 in the city.

He was ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work and must pay £180.

JOSEPH SALEEM DOWSELL, 31, of Rockfield Street, Newport, was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted driving without insurance on Clarence Place.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

LEE JAMES, 33, of Glanaman Road, Cwmaman, Aberdare, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving on Cardiff Road in Bargoed with cannabis derivative delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in his blood.

He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.