TORFAEN MP Nick Thomas-Symonds has said he's "delighted" that an agreement has been reached in principle to keep the Six Nations on free-to-air TV.
Last week, it was announced that an agreement in principle had been made between Six Nations Rugby and BBC and ITV to ensure the Men’s Six Nations, Women’s Six Nations and Men’s Under-20s remain on free-to-air channels.
The four-year agreement would begin next year, and end after the 2025 championships, with ITV showing all England, Ireland, Italian and French home matches, and BBC broadcasting all of Scotland and Wales’ home matches, alongside the Women’s Six Nations Championship.
MORE NEWS:
- Caldicot charity shop desperate for donations
- Cwmbran thug jailed for Ystrad Mynach police attack
- 'Cultural vandalism' - Black Rock fishery agrees to rules
“With Welsh Labour colleagues I have raised my concerns and the consequences of moving the Six Nations Championship behind a paywall both in Parliament and with the WRU, so I am delighted that the Six Nations, one of the greatest sporting competitions, will remain on free-to-air coverage so it is accessible for all,” said Mr Thomas-Symonds. “We saw just how uniting and uplifting rugby can be with Wales’ fantastic 2021 Six Nations victory during a tough year for everyone.
“Rugby is an integral part of our national culture and history, and I have seen first-hand how vitally important the sport is to communities across Torfaen, so I am very pleased that no-one will be deprived of watching the Six Nations and our future Welsh rugby stars will continue to be inspired.”