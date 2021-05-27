CARE home visits will not return to pre-pandemic levels despite the relaxing of restrictions, Care Forum Wales have warned.

The restrictions on visiting were eased on Monday, meaning – instead of only two designated visitors being able to visit residents indoors – now anyone can visit, although residents can only have two visitors at a time.

Care Forum Wales chief executive Mary Wimbury warned people who have friends or family in a home will still need to be risk assessed before visiting.

Ms Wimbury said some care homes would be more nervous than others to welcome back visitors, with one major stumbling block being that insurance companies were now refusing to provide cover for any Covid-related claims.

The Welsh Government has said it is still down to individual care homes or local authorities to make the final decisions whether to allow the visits to go ahead.

First minister Mark Drakeford said the changes would “improve the quality of life for residents and their families.”

Ms Wimbury said: “It’s clear in the guidance that care homes do have to risk assess visiting, taking into account the lack of insurance cover but also the setting in terms of the lay-out in different care homes.

“We are certainly not back to the pre-pandemic situation where you could have an open house and visitors coming in when they chose.

“Visitors will have to book in and be tested and care home staff are going to have to make sure they understand the rules. It isn’t as straightforward as some people think.

“Having said that, we’re all really pleased that we’re moving to something that’s a bit more like things were before the pandemic.

“We’re all delighted that we do seem to be moving in the right direction.

“We all want to see more friends and relatives connecting with care home residents but we also want to keep people safe.

“Care home staff have done an incredible job over the past year or so in doing everything they can to keep spirits up, providing support and entertainment that was previously provided by visitors.

“We would all like to thank them for their efforts in keeping people’s mental health in the best place possible.”