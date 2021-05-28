WALES' newly-appointed education minister Jeremy Miles paid a visit to Torfaen Learning Zone in Cwmbran on Thursday.

The Coleg Gwent campus opened to students on April 21, having been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr Miles visited the campus, which is part of the Welsh Government 21st Century Schools and Colleges programme, for a first-hand look at the facilities available for pupils, and to speak with both staff and students about the challenges they have faced since the pandemic hit.

“It was great visit to Coleg Gwent this morning,” said the minister. “I really enjoyed meeting learners and staff, to hear their thoughts on their new campus and the last year of learning.”

Coleg Gwent principal Guy Lacey said: “Today has been a great opportunity to welcome our new education minister Jeremy Miles and show him our new campus.

Coleg Gwent principal Guy Lacey and education minister Jeremy Miles at Torfaen Learning Zone. Picture: Coleg Gwent

“Although Covid delayed the opening of our new campus, it’s a space we’re very proud of and we’re pleased to offer our learners these wonderful new facilities for their post-16 education.

“We now look forward to welcoming thousands more through the doors of Torfaen Learning Zone in the years to come.”

“It’s encouraging for the newly appointed minister to see first-hand an example of the great work being done for post-16 education here in Wales,” said ColegauCymru chief executive Iestyn Davies.

Mark Langshaw, Coleg Gwent chairman, principal Guy Lacey, education minister Jeremy Miles and head of learner services, Sian Hughes, meeting students at Torfaen Learning Zone (L-R). Picture: Coleg Gwent

“We look forward to working with him over the coming weeks and months to ensure that all post-16 learners are given a level playing field with regards to their education, whether that’s through vocational qualifications and apprenticeships or via an academic route.”

Torfaen Leaning Zone is managed and run by Coleg Gwent, in partnership with Torfaen County Borough Council.

Following the successful model set out by Coleg Gwent’s Blaenau Gwent Learning Zone in Ebbw Vale, Torfaen Learning Zone is now home to all post-16 education in the borough, replacing three English-medium school sixth forms in the borough.