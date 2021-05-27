NEWPORT Museum and Art Gallery is back open to the public
Staff have been working hard behind the scenes to welcome their visitors back safely.
Booking to visit required and admission is free. Due to Covid, there is reduced opening hours and visits are limited to one hour timeslots. Visitors will only be admitted during their timeslot.
The museum is open Tuesday to Saturday from 10am until midday, and 1pm to 4pm. The museum is closed on Sundays and Mondays, as well as on bank holidays.
One household or extended household (four people) can be admitted per booking. If your household is larger, you will need to book more slots at the same time and you will be let in together.
To book your visit you can go to the Newport Museum and Art Gallery website. Alternatively, you can ring the Newport City Council Contact Centre on 01633 656656 to make a booking. At the moment, the team are unable to process bookings by e-mail.