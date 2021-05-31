HERE are some of the latest criminals from Gwent to appear in court recently:

JACQUELINE JOANNE LAURA GULLIFORD, 41, of Fairview Court, Pontnewynydd, Pontypool, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after she admitted assault by beating.

She must complete a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay £500 in a fine, compensation, costs and a surcharge.

JAMIE GEORGE WILLIAMS, 43, of Newman Road, Trevethin, Pontypool, was made the subject of a three-month electronically monitored curfew after he pleaded guilty to stealing a motorbike and tools following a burglary from a garage and producing cannabis.

He was ordered to pay £1,295 in compensation, costs and a surcharge.

NATASHA MOORE, 27, of Lewis Street, Aberbargoed, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

KEVIN PARRY, 48, of Worcester Street, Brynmawr, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on King Street.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

CONRAD EVANS, 32, of Lisburn Road, Ystrad Mynach, was banned from driving for six months for driving without insurance.

He was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

ELLIS TWYNHAM, 22, of Thomasville, Penyrheol, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for six months for driving without insurance.

He was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

CHRISTOPHER JOHNSON, 41, of Downey Grove, Penpedairheol, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for seven days for driving while using a hand-held mobile telephone on the A4049 in Blackwood.

DEBRA ANN GRIFFITHS, 52, of Oakfield Road, Oakfield, Cwmbran, was ordered to pay £475 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 80mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 in Newport between Junction 27 and Junction 26 eastbound.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

SALMAN LATIF, 22, of Maesglas Road, Newport, was banned from driving for six months for driving without insurance on George Street.

He was ordered to pay £205 in a fine and costs.