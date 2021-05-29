THESE six men were recently handed prison sentences for offences like dangerous driving, burglary, growing cannabis and drink-driving.

We look at their crimes and punishment.

Matthew Benjamin

A man jailed for kicking his pet dog to death is back behind bars after he was sent to prison for dangerous driving.

Matthew Benjamin, 38, wrote off his victim’s Land Rover after pursuing him for around 14 miles through Monmouthshire.

The defendant, of Earlswood Road, Earlswood, Shirenewton, near Chepstow, was locked up for nine months.

Paul Ratledge

Experienced drug dealer Paul Ratledge “took advantage” of a “naïve” aspiring musician and turned her home into a cannabis factory.

The 34-year-old, of Queensway, Garnlydan, Ebbw Vale, admitted producing the class B drug.

He was jailed for three years.

Matthew Hamilton

Drink-driver Matthew Hamilton was more than twice the limit when he caused a multiple crash in Newport after running a red light in a van.

He scraped an Audi TT, drove through traffic lights, collided with a Ford Focus before reversing into a Vauxhall Zafira.

Hamilton, 32, was jailed for six months and banned from driving for three years.

Kevin Hallett

A burglar targeted the residents of a sheltered complex for elderly people in a series of night-time break-ins.

Kevin Hallett, 32, raided the flats of vulnerable people at the United Welsh-run homes in the New Tredegar area of Caerphilly.

The father-of-six was jailed for nearly four years after he also burgled a disabled elderly woman while she was at home in bed.

James Fisher

A burglar was brought to justice after CCTV images caught him feeding a llama at a popular tourist attraction.

The footage capturing James Fisher taking time out with Larry during a raid at Raglan Farm Park in Monmouthshire led to his downfall.

After pictures were released by the Argus in an appeal for information, a police community support officer recognised the thief and the 30-year-old was soon arrested.

Fisher, 30, of Woodside, Duffryn, Newport, was jailed for two years.

Paul Andrew Gerry

A man barred from Newport city centre was jailed for 32 weeks for defying his ban.

Paul Andrew Gerry, 38, was locked up after being found in Commercial Street and High Street on two separate days.

Newport Magistrates’ Court heard how the defendant was made the subject of a three-year criminal behaviour order on December 17, 2020.