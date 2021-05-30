A ROUND-UP of cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

WESLEY JOHN DAVIS, 30, of Tetbury Close, Newport, was conditionally discharged for 12 months and ordered to pay £285 in compensation and costs after he pleaded guilty to the criminal damage of a window at the front of Newport Central police station.

TYLER JOSH HAINES, 18, of Ynys Bery Close, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving on Lon-Y-Llyn with cannabis derivative delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in his blood.

He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

LATASHA NICOLE ALLEN, 26, of Waltwood Road, Llanmartin, Newport, was ordered to pay £289 in a fine, compensation, costs and a surcharge after she admitted assaulting a police officer.

CHRISTOPHER JAMES POWELL, 40, of Edlogan Way, Croesyceiliog, Cwmbran, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drink driving on the A4042.

He was ordered to pay £525 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

AARON SINGH TAKHAR, 27, of High Street, Rhymney, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for three years after he admitted drug driving on Howe Circle in Newport with cannabis derivative delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in his blood.

He was ordered to pay £503 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

LAUREN PERKS, 21, of Lewis Drive, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after she admitted driving without due care and attention.

Her driving record was endorsed with eight points.

HAYLEY BAIN, 33, of Somerset Grove, Magor, Monmouthshire, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after she failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

RYAN FISHER, 20, of Warwick Close, Chepstow, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.