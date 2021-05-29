HERE is a round-up of Monmouthshire residents who have appeared in court in other areas of the country.

Lewis Connor Russel-Cole of Gilwern appeared at Swindon Magistrates' Court, where he pleaded guilty on May 18 to driving while over the alcohol limit.

Russel-Cole admitted driving on the M4 between Membury and Swindon with 58 microgrammes of alcohol in his breath - more than the legal limit of 35 microgrammes.

He was fined £400 and ordered to pay victim surcharge of £40 and £85 costs.

Timothy David Bell of Monmouth appeared at Llanelli Magistrates' Court, where he pleaded guilty on May 6 to driving over the speed limit.

He had been recorded driving at 48mph on the A477, an area with a limit of 40mph.

He was fined £113 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34 and £90 costs.

He also received three points on his driving licence.

Nicholas John Powell of Monmouth appeared at Llanelli Magistrates' Court, where he pleaded guilty on May 4 to driving over the speed limit.

He had been recorded driving at 41mph on the A470 in Llyswen, an area where the limit was 30mph.

He was fined £100 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34 and £90 costs.

He also received four points on his driving licence.

Stephen Jamie Cox of Raglan appeared at Medway Magistrates' Court, where he was found guilty of assaulting an emergency worker at Cygnet Hospital in Maidstone on July 20, 2019.

He has been remanded on unconditional bail until June 18, 2021.

The case has been adjourned while a psychiatric report is commissioned.