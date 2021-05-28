PEOPLE visiting the great outdoors in Wales this Bank Holiday weekend and over the half term holiday are being urged to act responsibly and consider the impact inconsiderate behaviours such as fly-camping and littering can have on the environment and wildlife.

Natural Resources Wales (NRW) is working with partners to bring in extra measures to patrol trails, reserves and woodland in preparation for an expected increase in visitors over the holiday period.

Following the easing of coronavirus restrictions and with more people starting to explore areas further away from home, there have been increasing reports of antisocial behaviour caused by a small number of people on NRW’s sites.

This includes issues around fly-camping, campervans parking overnight, fires, litter and irresponsible parking, which the organisation has been quick to condemn.

Richard Owen from NRW’s Estate Recreation Planning and Land Stewardship team said: “We know lockdown has been hard on everyone and, while we’re all eager to take advantage of more opportunities to meet outdoors with friends and family, we’re asking that this enjoyment isn’t done at the expense of nature.

“We all need to be kind and respectful to nature by clearing up after ourselves and leaving no trace of our visit.

"The scenes of abandoned campsites, damaged habitats, verge parking, as well as litter, are totally unacceptable.

“As we look forward to another long weekend, we’re urging everyone to be really considerate of the places they come to enjoy.”

One of the most prevalent issues experienced in the Welsh countryside is the impact of fly-camping - the term given when campers pitch tents or park campervans or motorhomes without the landowner’s permission.

The issue has been on the rise in Wales’ national parks, forests and nature reserves since lockdown restrictions have eased.

With the potential impacts of coronavirus still very much a concern, NRW is urging those looking to camp overnight in Wales this weekend to act responsibly and only stay at designated campsites.

Mr Owen said: “All we ask is that people follow the Countryside Code - cause no damage and leave nothing behind.”