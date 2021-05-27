CHARLOTTE Church is set to star in a new reality television series about her new life in mid Wales.

The famous classical singer this week revealed plans to renovate Laura Ashley's former home near Rhayader by giving it a new lease of life.

The new television show - Charlotte Church: Building the Dream - will follow the 35-year-old and her young family transform the stunning £1.5 million Rhydoldog Hall in the Elan Valley into a holiday retreat, a wellness centre and a wedding venue.

It is expected to be shown later this year on Discovery Plus.

Charlotte announced the news about her new show to her 17,000 Instagram followers on Wednesday afternoon (May 26).

"I truly can’t wait to share this with you all! X " she wrote with a picture of her sitting in front of the grand Powys property.

Local businesses have already offered to help with the renovation work, including Rhayader-based store Hafod Hardware, who wrote: "This is going to be great! If we can help with anything, let us know."

Earlier this week, Church said she will transform the picturesque 47-acre property into a community that will help people “reconnect with themselves and the natural world” following a turbulent year brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

On her Instagram Stories, Ms Church said: “At Rhydoldog House, a small, democratic building community is welcoming volunteers to live, work and learn on a radical and inspiring new wellness project: building an accessible, zero-emissions, off-grid, healing retreat centre in the heart of Wales. A short drive from the spectacular Elan Valley dams.

“Our vision for this community is one that can support the physical, spiritual, mental and emotional needs of all its members. If this sounds like something you’d be interested in, please check out our website. We’d love to hear from you all.”

Ms Church and her partners are welcoming applications from people to join the project. “We are asking interested individuals to submit a short application – one side of A4 or a short film or audio file,” said a statement on the website.

“You will need to tell us about your skills, experience, values, and why you want to be a part of this project. No skill is without value, so please declare all skills when applying for a position.”

For more information, visit the website or write an application to rhydoldog@gmail.com.