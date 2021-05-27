POLICE are appealing for information following reports a man indecently exposed himself on Pembroke Dock's London Road.
Dyfed-Powys Police is investigating the incident which occurred at approximately 6.15pm, on Friday, May 14.
The man has been described as a white male, about 5'9" tall and wearing bright orange coloured shorts.
Anyone who saw anything suspicious, or if the man's description sounds familiar to them, is being urged to contact the police.
Information regarding this case can be reported to Dyfed-Powys Police, either online at: bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk, or by calling 101. Those who are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired can text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.
Quote reference: DPP/0098/14/05/2021/01/C