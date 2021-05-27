THE granting of a new alcohol licence means a popular, long-standing Tenby premises can develop a “cosy restaurant” in the evenings despite concerns from police and residents about anti-social behaviour in the area.

The Dennis Cafe on Castle Beach has been run by the Lindsay family for 32 years, members of Pembrokeshire County Council licensing sub-committee heard yesterday (Tuesday, May 25), and it wanted to extend its business into the Castle Cafe across the slipway.

Ebony Lindsay told the committee that there was talk of it being a bar, public house or nightclub, which was “very frustrating to us. Castle Cafe will be not be any of those.”

Anti-social behaviour in the Castle Beach and harbour area of the town as lockdown eased a few weeks ago caused disruption and led to an increased police presence with Operation Lion, which was highlighted by some of the 12 objectors to the licensing application.

MORE NEWS:

“No-one wants to see their town like that,” said Miss Lindsay, adding that the mess and broken glass was not associated with the Dennis Cafe, nor were any other issues such as bonfires, urination around the town and gardens, with much of the alcohol bought in supermarkets.

“Most of the concerns are based off two bad weekends in Tenby and I don’t think it’s fair to penalise us as a business for this,” she added.

The Castle Cafe will be an “extension” of the Dennis Cafe, with its kitchen serving both premises.

Miss Lindsay said that in the three years the Dennis Cafe had had an alcohol licence the police had not been required and had only been called once when there had been a burglary, which was confirmed by Dyfed-Powys Police licensing officer Nigel Lewis.

Mr Lewis added that a significant concern was that the premises would include “wholesale take away alcohol sales” but his fears had been allayed by Miss Lindsay’s business plan, and her willingness to consider not including off-licence sales on the new licence, as well as shortening the hours to midday to 8pm was welcomed.

The committee also considered the cumulative impact area of the town, which includes the Castle Beach area, which highlights a presumption against granting new licence.

Committee chairman Cllr Tim Evans said that the presentation from the applicant “allayed” concerns, and after consideration of all representations and the cumulative impact area, granted the application.