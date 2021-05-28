A BBC radio presenter died in hospital with blood clots after receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine, her family has said.

Lisa Shaw, an award-winning journalist for BBC Newcastle developed headaches one week after receiving the jab and fell seriously ill days later.

The 44-year-old died after being treated in intensive care for blood clots and bleeding.

Her death was announced on air on Sunday and tributes from colleagues and listeners have been pouring in ever since.

The BBC has released a statement from her devastated family.

It reads: “Lisa developed severe headaches a week after receiving her AstraZeneca vaccine and fell seriously ill a few days later.

“She was treated by the Royal Victoria Infirmary’s intensive care team for blood clots and bleeding in her head.

“Tragically, she passed away, surrounded by her family, on Friday afternoon.

“We are devastated and there is a Lisa-shaped hole in our lives that can never be filled.

“We will love and miss her always.

“It’s been a huge comfort to see how loved she was by everyone whose lives she touched, and we ask for privacy at this time to allow us to grieve as a family.”

The news comes after the UK’s vaccine advisory body has said people under the age of 30 will be offered an alternative Covid-19 jab to the AstraZeneca vaccine.

The committee concluded that the benefits of the jab outweigh the risks, but as people under 30 are at less risk of coronavirus they should be offered an alternative jab.

Guidance from the government’s vaccine advisory group, JCVI has said that people under 30 under who have already received the jab should go ahead and receive their second dose.

Only people who suffered from blood clots after their first dose should avoid a second vaccine, the MHRA said.