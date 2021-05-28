A NEWPORT author's book will be read by Welsh TV star Tom Ellis on the CBeebies Bedtime Stories tonight.

The Cardiff-born star of Lucifer and Miranda will be appearing to read the children's story Dilwyn the Welsh Dragon, written by Sam Langley-Swain.

Dilwyn the Welsh Dragon is an original story about a famous dragon who is looked after by The Royal Mint when he hatches in a pile of gold coins. The Mint then takes Dilwyn under their wing until he is old and brave enough to guard the gold from the two bumbling burglars in the story.

Mr Langley-Swain said: “Dilwyn is a lovable Welsh Dragon brought to life by Jess Rose’s adorable illustrations.

“I was ecstatic when I heard that our book was going to appear on the popular CBeebies Bedtime Stories and, as a proud Welshman, to hear that Dilwyn will be read by Welsh actor Tom Ellis is the icing on the cake.”

Dilwyn the Welsh Dragon was created as part of a wider children’s book series from Owlet Press in collaboration with The Royal Mint, with the Mint being positioned as the official supplier of the Tooth Fairy.

The collaboration includes a series of children’s picture books, as well as board books, aimed at children aged two to six years old. These bedtime tales, with colourful and charismatic illustrations, are a perfect part of the bedtime routine for parents and children.

Clare Maclennan, divisional director at The Royal Mint said: “The tradition of the tooth fairy has been passed down through generations and as the official supplier of UK coins we are thrilled to be playing our part in creating childhood memories that will be treasured for years to come.

“Dilwyn the Welsh Dragon is one of a series of wonderful fairy-tales celebrating our unique relationship with the tooth fairy.

“It is a fantastic bedtime read and we are so excited that Welsh actor Tom Ellis will be sharing our story on CBeebies before children go to bed tonight.”

The story will be read on CBeebies at 6.50pm.