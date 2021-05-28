POLICE have arrested 15 people following the Mayhill riot.

On Thursday, May 20, a vigil in the Mayhill area of Swansea descended into chaos, with cars set on fire and missiles thrown at police.

Fifteen people have now been arrested in relation to the incident, including three who turned themselves in. Police were sent more than 400 submissions of evidence, including information and video footage.

Detective Superintendent Gareth Morgan said: “This is a substantial investigation, and a priority for South Wales Police, however we are making clear progress to identify those responsible and we anticipate further arrests over the coming days.

"A dedicated team of officers are examining a large amount of video footage which has been shared with us by members of the public. This team is supported by officers from our Major Crime Unit and staff who are experienced in using facial recognition technology and managing CCTV and video footage.

“The majority of the arrests have been as a result of proactive police work, which has been supported by the information supplied through messages received, along with intelligence that has been provided from the local community. Three individuals handed themselves in."

He continued: “Since sharing our dedicated portal for members of the public to supply footage, or give us information, we have had in excess of 400 submissions, many of those containing multiple videos of the incident. I’d like to thank every member of the public who has got in touch to provide footage and information.

“We will continue to seek outstanding offenders, gather evidence from witnesses and present the evidence to the CPS to ensure they are fully informed and able to consider the evidence in its entirety to allow them to make decisions around charging the suspects.”

Of the 15 people arrested 13 have been bailed with strict conditions attached to their bail which will be monitored. These include restrictions around their movements and night time curfews. The other two have been released under investigation.