TV ENTERTAINER Freddy Marks has died aged 71 just five years after marrying his co-star Jane Tucker.
Freddy was known for hosting children’s TV show Rainbow alongside Jane Tucker and Rod Burton.
The musical trio would play catchy hits alongside Bungle and Zippy entertaining children for two decades.
The British musician passed away yesterday although his cause of death is still unknown.
Rainbow ran on television from the 1970s to the 1990s.
The news was announced on a Rainbow Facebook fan group.
The post read: "It is with a heavy heart that we sad to say that "Freddy Marks" from Rod, Jane and Freddy has sadly passed away yesterday. Freddy was a very talented and funny guy who always bought a smile to everybody's face.
"Our thoughts go out to his wife Jane Tucker, Rod Burton and all thier friends and family at this difficult time. Freddy will be greatly missed."
Thames TV also paid tribute with a post on Instagram.
Alongside a snap of Mark, Jane and Rod, the caption read: "The sad news has been announced today of the death of Freddy Marks from the classic children’s TV show Rainbow’s Rod, Jane and Freddy (seen right on image).
"The popular trio then went on to have their own 15-minute show, Rod, Jane and Freddy which ran for 10 years in the 1980s."
Freddy was born in 1949 in Cheshire and was a talented musician and writer.