MOUNTAIN rescue were called out yesterday evening after a paraglider crashed into Gelligaer Common.
Central Beacons Mountain Rescue Team (CBMRT) were just beginning their training session when they were contacted by Gwent Police to assist.
Welsh Ambulance Services NHS Trust and their Hazardous Area Response Team (HART) were also on-scene after a paraglider crashed on Gelligaer Common near Deri.
The man was treated by HART and fully immobilised in a vacuum mattress before being placed on an mountain rescue stretcher for evacuation off the hill.
READ MORE:
He was taken the short distance to the roadside for transfer by ambulance to the major trauma centre in Cardiff for a full assessment.
South Wales Fire and Rescue Service present a CBMRT spokesperson said that "the casualty received the best possible treatment".
"We hope his injuries aren’t found to be too severe and wish him a speedy recovery," they said.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment