GWENT'S top cop has said she has been "appalled" by racism, bullying and abuse reported on social media.
Chief Constable Pam Kelly took to Twitter to share her sadness at the amount of messages reported to Gwent Police.
She said: "Time and time again..abusive social media messages are reported to Gwent Police.
"Appalled and saddened at the racism, bullying and general abuse that takes place.
"Let's work together to report and eradicate this.
"Lift people rather than hurt them."
Online abuse, particularly on Twitter, has been a major talking point for many over the last few months.
Especially since a spotlight was shone on the issue by a number of footballers who have received racist abuse since football's return.
The latest to be targeted was Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford.
Mr Rashford said he received around 70 messages containing racial abuse on social media following his side’s Europa League Final defeat to Villarreal.
Mr Rashford faced the media post-match and was “outraged” when he opened his phone to see at least 70 racial slurs in wake of the defeat.
One of which was from a maths teacher who teaches children.
Speaking on social media he said: “At least 70 racial slurs on my social accounts counted so far.
“For those working to make me feel any worse than I already do, good luck trying.
“I’m more outraged that one of the abusers that left a mountain of monkey emojis in my DM is a maths teacher with an open profile. He teaches children!! And knows that he can freely racially abuse without consequence…”
Mr Rashford also sent a thumbs up emoji to a user who said of the racist abuse: “You deserve it man you are awful.”