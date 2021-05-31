A MAN from Newport has been banned from driving and fined after being caught drink-driving.
Guy Carter, 39, of Dudley Street in Newport, pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle above the alcohol limit on Friday, April 30.
He appeared before Cardiff Magistrates' Court after driving his Kia Picanto on Tesco Approach Road in Pontypridd over the drink-drive limit. He was found with 73 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit which is 35 micrograms per 100 millilitres of breath.
MORE NEWS:
- Vote for Gwent's Cutest Pet - see all 136 here
- Chepstow grandmother cycles length of Britain for charity
- In court from Newport, Risca, Brynmawr and Caerphilly
Carter was fined £450, ordered to pay a surcharge of £45 and to pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.
He is disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for a total of 20 months.