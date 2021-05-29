A MOTORHOME driver has avoided a ban after being caught speeding at 110mph on a dual carriageway.
Sandra Cranton, 68, from Llantrisant, near Usk, was clocked at 40mph over the limit in the 70mph zone on the A40 in Raglan.
The offence took place in a Mercedes E4000 on January 3.
At Newport Magistrates' Court, Cranton was fined £649 and ordered to pay £90 costs and a £64 surcharge.
Her driving licence was endorsed with six points.