A MOTORHOME driver has avoided a ban after being caught speeding at 110mph on a dual carriageway.

Sandra Cranton, 68, from Llantrisant, near Usk, was clocked at 40mph over the limit in the 70mph zone on the A40 in Raglan.

The offence took place in a Mercedes E4000 on January 3.

At Newport Magistrates' Court, Cranton was fined £649 and ordered to pay £90 costs and a £64 surcharge.

Her driving licence was endorsed with six points.