A NON-PROFIT organisation in Blaenau Gwent is raising awareness around how to get free sanitary products.

Today, Friday, is Menstrual Hygiene Day, and as part of the event, the Rotary Club of Abertillery and Blaina are raising awareness of the fact that there are people in Blaenau Gwent who do not have access to sanitary products.

A report carried out by Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council in 2019 found 39 per cent of people in the area did not have access to vital products, 25 per cent either could not afford them or had gone without, and 37 per cent said they had missed work due to their period.

Sharon Harford past president of Abertillery and Blaina said: “Blaenau Gwent locals can support the campaign by raising awareness of where the free sanitary products are located. This project is being rolled out in Blaenau Gwent and venues will be listed on our Facebook site.

“People can also let us know if they are aware of any community facilities within Blaenau Gwent who are willing to participate and provide access to free sanitary products.

“There are ‘period equity boxes’ already in community venues (placed prior to lockdown), where people can also donate sanitary products, as and when community venues reopen. Local people can like and share our Facebook posts as widely as possible.”

The group has a small supply of reusable products available such as moon cups and reusable pads.

Abertillery and Blaina Rotary has been supporting the Blaenau Gwent Period Equity Project, developed by Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council and Aneurin Bevan University Health Board, over the last two years.

Using Welsh Government funding, the health board and council have both provided free products in all their sites, including schools, libraries and youth clubs. The club has supported locals by distributing free sanitary products to community venues and food banks in Abertillery and Blaina, to enable more people who are menstruating to have access to free products.

They have now been given a further supply of products, including reusable ones, by Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council and, with the support of Brynmawr Rotary, will be extending the project throughout Blaenau Gwent.

This week the group have donated sanitary products to Abertillery Salvation Army, Ebenezer Baptist Church Food Cupboard, Wyndham Vowles community centre and Brynnawr Rotary for their projects in the Brynmawr area.

MORE NEWS:

If you are aware of a community venue that would benefit from taking part in this project, the group said to let them know. They will be contacting those venues who have participated previously.

Ms Harford said that if anyone is in need any free sanitary products, to check with their local food bank or community centre, as the club is rolling out their period equity project throughout Blaenau Gwent.

She said: “Many of us have given a pad or tampon to someone in need, so please do not be afraid to ask. You can always say ‘I’m asking for a friend'."