STAGECOACH customers have helped raise almost £2,500 for the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board.

In May last year, Stagecoach introduced an exact fare policy, where any excess payment as a result of not giving change would be donated to the NHS Charities Together Appeal.

Across the country, this has raised more than £40,000.

The money raised by Stagecoach in South Wales has been split between Aneurin Bevan University Health Board, Cardiff and Vale Health Charity and the Cwm Taf Morgannwg Health Board, to help support the NHS staff, volunteers and patients in their hospitals in ways above and beyond what NHS funding can ordinarily provide.

READ MORE:

Jamie Miles, Stagecoach acting operations manager, based in Cwmbran, met with Kathryn Thomas, project manager for Aneurin Bevan University Health Board at the Grange University Hospital to present a donation of £2,488.

Sue Turley, charitable funds officer for Aneurin Bevan University Health Board said: “The money will be used to provide additional benefits for the care and treatment of the patients, purchase of medical equipment and for the benefit of the staff, in these unprecedented times.

“Thank you to everyone who donated, your kindness is very much appreciated.”

Nigel Winter, managing director for Stagecoach in South Wales, said: “We would like to thank our customers for their help in raising such a fantastic amount for this worthy charity.

“We’re very proud of the incredible job that all key workers, including our own employees, are continuing to do and are pleased that this money will be going to support those who have supported many others during these difficult times.”

Stagecoach customers are still asked to use contactless, mobile, pre-payment methods or have exact change for their fare. However, the excess payment from the exact fare policy will continue to be donated to the NHS appeal.