SIX new coronavirus cases have been confirmed today in Gwent, out of 32 across Wales.

And there have been no new deaths confirmed in Wales today.

The rolling weekly case rate for Wales - to May 23, the latest available - is 8.8 per 100,000 people, and in Gwent it is 11.1 to the same date.

Monmouthshire has the highest rolling weekly case rate of Wales' 22 council areas, at 19 cases per 100,000 people, for the week to May 23, while Newport (12.9), having had the highest case rate in Wales for several weeks, now has the third highest, having seen it halve in recent days.

With case rates currently so low, and continuing to fall, even small fluctuations in new case numbers can have a big effect - often on a daily basis - on an area's rolling weekly case rate.

The number of cases confirmed in Wales since the pandemic began now stands at 212,672, including 41,803 in Gwent, while the number of deaths in Wales stands at 5,569, including 960 in Gwent - all according to Public Health Wales.

A little over 8,000 people in Wales were given their first dose of coronavirus vaccine yesterday, taking the total to 2,128,063. And more than 22,700 people had their second dose yesterday, meaning 1,081,162 people in Wales have now completed their two-dose vaccine course.

Torfaen (5.3 per 100,000) has the eighth lowest rolling weekly case rate in Wales, to May 23. Blaenau Gwent (5.7) has the ninth lowest rate.

Caerphilly (10.5 per 100,000) has the sixth highest rate in Wales, to May 23.

Fourteen council areas in Wales currently have case rates below 10 per 100,000.

The Wales-wide test positivity rate for the week to May 23 is one per cent. Monmouthshire (two per cent) has the highest test positivity rate in Gwent and Wales.

The confirmed new cases today in Wales are:

Neath Port Talbot - five

Newport - four

Wrexham - three

Swansea - three

Vale of Glamorgan - two

Caerphilly - one

Torfaen - one

Conwy - one

Flintshire - one

Gwynedd - one

Cardiff - one

Bridgend - one

Carmarthenshire - one

Ceredigion - one

Powys - one

Blaenau Gwent - none

Monmouthshire - none

Anglesey - none

Denbighshire - none

Merthyr Tydfil - none

Rhondda Cynon Taf - none

Pembrokeshire - none

Unknown location - three

Resident outside Wales - two

Public Health Wales figures include reports of the deaths of hospitalised patients in Welsh hospitals, or care home residents, where Covid-19 has been confirmed with a positive laboratory test and the clinician suspects this was a causative factor in the death.

They do not include people who may have died of Covid-19 but who were not confirmed by laboratory testing, those who died in other settings, or Welsh residents who died outside of Wales, and the true number of Covid-19 deaths will be higher.

The Office for National Statistics - which counts all deaths in which coronavirus is mentioned on the death certificate - puts the number of deaths in Wales much higher.