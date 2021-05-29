CAR insurance can often be the most expensive cost of driving in the UK.

Where you live, dashcams and adding a named driver can bring down the cost but did you know your job title can often affect how much you will be paying for premiums?

Vanarama has reviewed the most expensive job titles when it comes to your car insurance in 2021 and compared them to results from last year.

The research was carried out on the basis of a 39-year-old “average driver” driving a VW Golf 1.5l 2020 who drives 7,600 miles per annum.

The research was carried out on the basis of an "average driver". (Vanarama)

From our research, the worst job title for insurance costs is now Recruitment Consultant. Since last year, the premium has more than doubled from nearly £350 to over £815, taking it from 30th to 1st on our survey.

Health workers get the worst deal, as the only sector with an average figure in excess of £500 a year.

MORE NEWS:

In terms of added costs since 2020, only a handful of the sectors escaped a £100+ price increase this time around. Compared with last year, health workers are charged nearly £160 more for 2021 insurance.

In terms of rank, however, it’s Designers who’ve suffered the harshest hike in costs. Despite having the third-most affordable premiums in last year’s results, the 2021 update sees them slide all the way to second with a charge of almost £780 a year.

Andy Alderson, CEO and Founder of Vanarama suggests “If you’re facing higher insurance premiums, small changes to your driver details can help.

“Consider adding or removing named drivers and gauge the effect this has on the cost, and make sure you aren’t overestimating your yearly mileage too much.

“Also, it can be tricky to find an exact occupation match on the comparison sites – try inputting alternatives that still match your role but offer cheaper premiums.”

Ten job titles with the most expensive car insurance costs in 2021

Recruitment Consultant - £815.24 Designer - £776.51 Social Worker - £713.80 Counsellor £713.80 Physiotherapist - £507.07 Midwife - £507.07 Nurse - £507.07 Hairdresser - £505.90 Senior Manager - £498.02 Store Manager - £498.02

What impact does your job title have on car insurance costs. (Vanarama)

Ten job titles with the cheapest car insurance costs in 2021