NEW research has revealed as many as 2.6 million Brits are too “scared” to learn how to drive.

Amusingly, three in 100 (three per cent) non-drivers admit that they are ‘too lazy’ to learn to drive.

New research from Go Car Credit involved 2,000 Brits yet to get their L plates as well as licence holders.

The top reason given for not learning to drive however was ‘not needing to at present’, with more than a third (33 per cent) saying they use buses, trains or simply walk instead.

Other key reasons include ‘the expense of lessons’ (31 per cent), being unable to afford ‘the associated costs that come with driving’, such as the vehicle, fuel and maintenance (25 per cent).

For those that are considering taking their test in the near future, licence holders had one clear piece of advice – don't ask parents to help with lessons.

One in four (25 per cent) said that their dad was the worst driving instructor they had ever had, with one in five (22 per cent) voting their mum as the worst instructor out there.

Similarly, one in ten (11 per cent) believe asking a friend with driving lessons is an error, due to their inability to remain calm when in the car.

A whopping three in four drivers (76 per cent) said that their driving instructor offered the most encouraging and stress-free environment and advised enlisting the help of a professional.

Hayley O’Connor, marketing manager at Go Car Credit, said: “It is completely natural to feel anxiety when learning to drive, but it’s important we don’t let these fears and worries block us from gaining an extremely valuable life skill.

“Driving can open up a whole host of opportunities in our day to day lives, whether for work or in our leisure time. Anyone with a bad financial history can find barriers to their driving experience but should know that there are providers out there that can cater to their needs.”

MORE NEWS:

She added: “We wish all of those who have set themselves the goal of passing their driving test in 2021 the best of luck. Whether that is starting lessons, or those hoping to pass their test as soon as possible.”

Top six reasons UK adults haven’t learnt to drive:

I do not need to - I use public transport/taxis/walk – 32 per cent

Learning is too expensive (lessons and tests) – 31 per cent

Driving and its associated costs are too expensive – 25 per cent

I am scared of driving – 21 per cent

I just never got around to it – 20 per cent

I am too lazy – three per cent