BANK Holidays are always exciting, as the extended weekend allows us an extra day to reset and recharge before going back to work.

As travelling is still uncertain, and many choosing to stay local this bank holiday, how can we make the most of an extra day off, without spending any money or travelling too far?

The poeple at SoapHub offer 5 free things to do this Bank Holiday Monday, May 31.

HOST A POTLUCK DINNER PARTY

As lockdown restrictions have eased, meaning we can now invite another household or stick to the rule of six indoors, why not have a potluck dinner party?

A SoapHub spokesperson said: “A potluck dinner party is when each guest brings a dish for the group to share.

“Not only is a potluck dinner party a lot of fun but sharing the cooking load means less pressure – and less expense – on the host.”

This can also be a good way of showing off newly acquired lockdown cooking skills, whether that’s sourdough or a banana bread.

DIY SPA DAY

In addition to lockdown restrictions easing, our lives are starting to feel busy again, which can leave us feeling more exhausted.

“Although keeping busy is something a lot of us have missed since the pandemic began, it can also be overwhelming to go from not doing anything, to suddenly commuting or socialising again,” SoapHub explain.

Hosting an at-home spa day with a few friends, or just yourself, will help you unwind and relax.

At home spa experiences are becoming increasingly popular, especially since the pandemic, as “homemade face masks” saw a 707 per cent uplift in Google searches from March 22 until April 26 last year.

Using natural products which can be found in the fridge or cupboard, such as oats and honey, is not only great for your skin but it is much more sustainable than buying a one-use packet of face mask. Great for the budget and great for the environment too.

CHECK OUT YOUR LOCAL MUSEUM

While a visit to a museum is a typical activity when on holiday abroad, a lot of us tend to neglect the museums and galleries which are right on our doorstep – a lot of which are totally free.

Searches for “museums near me” saw a 9900 per cent uplift in May 2021 as the lockdown restrictions began to ease, as more of us are staying local with our days out.

Check out your local council’s website, as many local councils will not only have local museum and galleries listed but will also list exhibitions and events.

START A GROUP WORKOUT

As lockdown walks have become the norm for many of us, it’s understandable that we are beginning to feel fed up with the monotony.

SoabHub said: “As we were stuck at home, without our usual gym sessions and fitness classes, many of us turned to online workouts to keep active. Now we can socialise again, returning to group workouts is a great way to change your routine and boost your motivation.”

A study conducted by University of Oxford in 2015 showed that group exercise leads to bonds which enhance workout ability, meaning working out with a group of friends could even help you exercise better.

GO LITTER PICKING

It’s estimated that over two million pieces of litter are dropped in the UK every single day, with an estimated eight million tonnes of litter finding its way into the ocean every year.

Not only is marine life at risk, but birds, foxes and even hedgehogs frequently get caught up in litter.

SoapHub said: “Litter picking is not only great for the environment but taking part can help boost your morale. Volunteering, or actions which we take to help out, can greatly improve our mood.”

Getting started with litter picking is easy, you just need a bin bag and some strong gloves.

“While a lot of litter is food wrappers and other non-recyclable goods, you may also come across recyclable goods, such as plastics and cans. Bringing a recycling bag with you means you can separate rubbish as you go,” SoapHub added.