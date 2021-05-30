MORE than 10,000 people have received support with universal credit or furlough payments over the past year thanks to volunteers in Torfaen.

Citizens Advice Torfaen is a charity which provides free, confidential and impartial advice on issues affecting people's lives.

Between March 1 last year and February 28 this year, the charity has helped 9,265 people with benefits including Universal Credit, and 697 people with employment issues.

READ MORE:

Other issues included incorrect calculations of furlough payment, discrimination on the grounds of race, and a family whose home was left with a rat infestation as landlord refused to deal with the issue.

Around 80 staff and volunteers at Citizens Advice Torfaen have been working from their living rooms, dining tables and kitchens to make sure people could still access this much-needed support.

Around 68 per cent of people were helped over the phone, 22 per cent via email and 10 per cent via webchat. This compares to 71 per cent of people being helped face-to-face in the previous year.

Ahead of National Volunteers’ Week (June 1 to 7), Mal Edgson, chief officer of Citizens Advice Torfaen, thanked the efforts of the charity’s volunteers.

“I’d like to thank our staff and volunteers who’ve continued to help people find a way forward, as we face the problems of this pandemic together,” she said.

“Our advisers have been able to help people check what benefits they’re entitled to, navigate the furlough scheme, and ensure they’re getting all the help and support that is on offer.

“We know people are going to need our help as we begin on the road to recovery, and we urge anyone that needs some support to get in touch as soon as possible.”