A MAJOR part of a Caerphilly construction scheme has been completed.

Whitebeam Court was created in partnership between Caerphilly County Borough Council and the Welsh Government and is located at Ty Du site in Nelson, Caerphilly.

The Ty Du development will see 200 homes and 3.8HA land for quality employment floor space as well as new highways and access infrastructure. It has been funded by the public sector and EU funding.

The Whitebeam Court development has created four employment buildings on the south west corner of the site at a total of 1,300 square metres.

Each building will be divided into two or three smaller units with designs to suit a range of business uses.

MORE NEWS:

Caerphilly council’s deputy leader Cllr Sean Morgan said: “The completion of this exciting next phase of the flagship Ty Du development offers high quality space for new businesses to develop a base in the county borough or for existing companies to expand, bringing job opportunities to Nelson and the surrounding area for local people.

“Supporting our local economy has never been more important and we hope the Ty Du site will help send the message that the Caerphilly county borough is a great place to do business.”

Vaughan Gething, economy minister for the Welsh Government, said: “I am delighted this important project is ready to attract businesses to these sought-after units, which are well connected to local infrastructure.

“We want to see the region capitalise on its rich economic potential and our partnership with the council on this key site will help secure lasting change for businesses and residents alike. This was one of the aims of the Valleys Taskforce.”