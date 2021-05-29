A PROJECT which aims to share the history and heritage of Pontypool has been put on display at Torfaen Museum.

Pull-up banners have been created by artREGEN, showcasing some of the town's local landmarks.

Photographs, artwork and drawings of the landmarks were supplied by residents, and the banners will be displayed in community spaces around the town.

READ MORE:

"ArtREGEN is to help regenerate the town through the arts. We are a voluntary organisation - we don't make any money," said Caroline Lewis.

"We try to involve youngsters where we can and involve them in learning about the town."

"Because we haven't been able to meet up, it has been difficult to do this, but through the hard work of a few people we have managed to complete it," said Jane Reeks.

"There have been a couple of people who have been involved and have send us their lockdown projects - with pictures they have taken around the town."

A painting of St Albans RC High School Meg Bateman on one of artREGEN's banners.

A painting of Pontypool Park by Kay Lawrence on one of artREGEN's banners.

The project - visual enhancement of Pontypool - was funded by the heritage lottery fund.

"Our first aim was to put them in empty shops so people walk around and see them in town," said Pauline Griffiths. "But we struggled with agreeing this with the landlords.

ArtREGEN have created banners to highlight Pontypool's history.

"We had to go back to the heritage lottery and said unfortunately we wouldn't be able to run the project, but they told us it was a fantastic project and they wanted us to put them in community spaces."

They were first displayed at Pontypool Active Leisure Centre, and some of the banners are now in the Indoor Market.