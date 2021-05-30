A QUARTER of people living in Newport have decided to learn Spanish over the past 12 months.
That is according to a study by linguists at Busuu for the languages being learnt during the Covid-19 lockdown.
Seventeen per cent really challenged themselves by learning Japanese – said to be one of the hardest languages for English speakers to study. French was learned by 16 per cent and 15 per cent learned English – mainly those studying it as a second language.
Newport fell in line with the majority of the UK – where Spanish came out as the top choice amongst almost all the cities in the study.
Co-founder of Busuu, Bernhard Niesner, said: “With travel being the most popular reason for learning among our UK users, it comes as no surprise that Spanish was a top choice over the last year.
“The Spanish language often reminds us of a sunny getaway and I’m sure that the thought of a future holiday has motivated to improve their skills in the language.
“Interestingly, we’ve also seen the pandemic mark a behavioural shift in the UK – not only are more people learning a language here, they’re learning for longer and making more progress too. The UK still has a long way to go before it can shake off its monolingual reputation though.”
