LIVE performances such as gigs and plays can take place in hospitality venues in Wales from today, but will still be subject to strict public health restrictions.

Groups are limited to up to six people from six households, while two metres social distancing is required for audiences, and also for performers “as far as it is practical”, according to updated Welsh Government guidance.

Venues must ensure there is “effective ventilation”, that one-way systems are put in place, and people continue to wear masks indoors.

The easing of rules for live performances is immediate and will allow things like small gigs in pubs, bars, cafes and licensed premises for the first time since the first UK lockdown in March 2020.

First minister Mark Drakeford told the PA news agency earlier this month that live music venues and nightclubs would not be considered for reopening until “towards the end of June and into July”.

On Friday a Welsh Government spokesperson told PA the new guidance “only applies to all hospitality settings, defined as music venues, bars, pubs, cafes, restaurants and licenced premises”.

“Further elements – for example, events, festivals – will be considered as part of the next review.”

No date has been given for the reopening of larger venues providing live performances or for events like outdoor music festivals.

Theatres and concert halls have been allowed to open in Wales since May 17.

On Thursday the Welsh Government revealed the change to live performances on its Twitter page, saying: “After a lot of engagement with the sector, we’re happy to confirm live performances can begin once again in Wales across all settings.

“Each venue will need a full risk assessment in line with our hospitality and performing guidance.”