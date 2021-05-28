A CAERPHILLY resident made a horrifying discovery which is leading to a charity appeal for information on what happened to two animals.
The decomposing corpses of two cats were found dead and in a strong state of decomposition in blue rubble sacks on a footpath behind Rhiw’r Coetir on Thursday, May 13.
RSPCA Cymru were alerted to the find and believe it is “very suspicious”.
One of the cats appears to be black and white according to the officers, while the other is a female tabby. One of them had Christmas decorations attached to their body.
There was no microchip located on either cat and RSPCA are appealing for information as to what has happened to the animals.
The decomposed cats found in Caerphilly
One of the decomposed cats found in Caerphilly
The sack the decomposed cats were found in in Caerphilly
RSPCA inspector Gemma Cooper said: “I’m very concerned about this very suspicious and alarming discovery of two decomposed cats found in blue rubble sacks in the Caerphilly area.
“The fact there are two cats makes this far more worrying – as it suggests there may be more at play here than an old, deceased pet being dumped inappropriately.”
Anyone who has any information about the cats is urged to contact RSPCA on 0300 1238018.