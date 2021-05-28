BANK holiday traffic is causing chaos around Newport already.
The M4 motorway around the Brynglas Tunnels is already heavily congested.
Motorists seem to be looking to beat the post-work traffic, resulting in a traffic jam earlier in the day than expected.
This stretch is no stranger to heavy traffic, but queues on the eastbound carriageway are already stretching as far back as the A48(M) junction.
The AA are currently reporting that travel time through the area is 15 minutes, however this is likely to worsen.
