TRANSPORT for Wales (TfW) will have additional services to Barry Island over the bank holiday weekend.

With good weather forecast across the UK over the next few days and live events returning to Wales TfW is expecting to be busy over the next few days.

Although the rail network has added services to popular tourist destinations – including Barry Island – passengers are still encouraged to plan ahead.

TfW Safety and Sustainability Director, Leyton Powell, said: “With fine weather predicted for the bank holiday weekend we’re anticipating services will be busy all over the Wales and Borders network.

“Where possible, we’re putting on additional services to popular destinations such as Barry Island, but capacity will be restricted to support social distancing and queuing systems will be in place at some stations."

Mr Powell continued: “Our advice to everyone is check your journey plans before you travel, use our Capacity Checker tool to see which services are likely to be busy, buy a ticket in advance and follow our Travel Safer guidance. Face coverings must also be worn on public transport, unless exempt.

“Anti-social behaviour will not be tolerated, and our security staff and the British Transport Police will be patrolling our network. To report an incident to the BTP, text 61016.”

Planned improvement work taking place over the bank holiday weekend means there will be no trains in either direction between Radyr and Pontypridd in South Wales from Friday to Monday, with rail replacement buses in operation.

In North Wales there are also no trains between Chester and Manchester Piccadilly and Liverpool South Parkway from midday on Saturday to midday on Monday. Replacement buses will be available.