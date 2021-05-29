LOOKING for family fun in the Vale this bank holiday weekend?

There's an abundance of activities on offer in the Vale and surrounding areas - here are just a few suggestions...

STEP BACK IN TIME

There is plenty of fun to be had in the grounds of Fonmon Castle, which is open between 9am and 6pm on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays, and Bank Holidays.

Guests can explore a medieval farm, wander the Victorian gardens, hunt dinosaurs in the prehistoric woodlands, meet Draco the dragon on the storytelling trail, or lose themselves in the Wonderland-inspired Mat Hatter’s Garden.

There is also a dinosaur play area (with food court), the wild woods and Victorian woodland walk, and a great deal of wildlife – including ravens and otters - to look out for.

Adult day passes for Fonmon Castle are £14 (including booking fee), concession and child passes are £10 (including booking fee), children under three have free entry.

Find out more or book tickets to Fonmon Castle here.

GO TO THE FARM

Amelia Trust Farm, on Five Mile Lane in Barry, is a farm and a charity that supports disadvantaged and vulnerable young people through alternative education and community engagement.

More than 20 breeds of animals – including goats, sheep, donkeys, chickens and more – are homed at the farm, with the 160-acre site also offering woodland trails, a play area, and the recently re-opened café: The Farm Kitchen.

Tickets must be pre-booked and are £4.30, or £4.80 with Gift Aid – either ticket includes entrance to the farm, trail activity and free parking.

Find our more or book your trip to Amelia Trust Farm here.

VISIT A GREEN FLAG PARK

The Vale of Glamorgan is packed with beautiful open spaces where nature and wildlife can flourish.

(Picture: Camera Club member Jul Cullen)

In Penarth there is Cosmeston Lakes Country Park – which is on Lavernock Road and covers more than 100 hectares of land and water – is a ‘haven for wildlife’ with free carparking. Along with plenty of nature to explore there is a medieval village, an adventure playground, and picnic areas with dogs and bikes allowed at the site.

(Picture: Camera Club member Colin Edmunds)

In Barry there is Porthkerry Country Park, which is on Park Road and has 220 acres of woods and meadowland in a sheltered valley. The park also nature trails, picnic sites, a café, an adventure play area, barbecue areas and mini golf course.

The Vale also has numerous other parks with Green Flags Award:

EXPLORE HISTORY

All seven of National Museum Wales’ museums have reopened following the ease of restrictions.

National Museum Cardiff – a venue packed with history and art – is open Wednesday to Sunday and on Bank Holiday Mondays. Entry is free, parking is paid for unless you are a blue badge holder. All visitors need to book a free ticket in advance. Find out more or book your free ticket here.

St Fagans National History Museum is also open Wednesday to Sunday and on Bank Holiday Mondays. Entry is free – although those arriving by car must buy a car parking ticket in advance for site access (£6 per day, free for disabled badge holder and motorbikes, or £30 for a yearly ticket). People hoping to visit need to book a free ticket in advance - you can find out more or book a ticket here.

Further afield National Museum Wales’ other venues are:

GET SOME SAND BETWEEN YOUR TOES

(Picture: Camera Club member Neil Latham)

The Vale is well-known for its beautiful coastal areas, with a range of beaches for people (and some to be shared with our four-legged friends)...