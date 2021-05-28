A PLAN for 149 homes in Newport next to a new drive-through Costa Coffee could be given the go-ahead next week.

Work has already started on the new environmentally-friendly coffee shop. And now there could be more residential development at the Old Town Dock development site between Usk Way and East Docks Road.

Housing has already been built at the site, which was developed as phase one of the Old Town Dock development.

The plans for 149 homes include seven one-bedroom apartments, 14 two-bedroom apartments, 46 two-bedroom houses, 76 three-bedroom houses and six four-bedroom houses.

Newport City Homes submitted the application, which includes 85 affordable homes – 57 per cent of the scheme.

If approved there will be five separate access points to the development. Access to the apartments would be provided via the carriageway approved as part of the drive-through development.

One letter was received by neighbouring properties in response to the application. Questions were raised over the start date and timescale for the development and the potential impact of the market and rental values of properties. result of the development.

The officer’s recommendation report says the site was allocated for 350 homes in the council’s development plan.

Including the existing housing, if approved this application would bring the total to 194 homes, which is still 156 homes below the allocation.

The report says: “The council’s housing strategy manager advises that there are currently 8,050 households with active applications on the local authority managed housing waiting list.

“Of these, 3,290 are seeking accommodation specifically in this area.

“The officer supports the proposal as it is in an area that has proved popular with applicants in the past and would make an important contribution to meeting housing need in Newport.”

Although officers have recommended that the plans are approved, they would be subject to a section 106 agreement where the applicant would have to contribute financially to education and leisure facilities.

The education contribution would be £267,699 to improve facilities at John Frost High School, while the leisure contribution would be £216,141 to upgrade and maintain outdoor play space at Pill Playing Fields and the Riverside Park.

A decision will be made in the council’s planning meeting on Wednesday.