NEWPORT County AFC are taking on Morecambe at Wembley on Monday in the battle to see which team will get promoted to League One next season.
The Argus is urging fans from across the region to show their support by displaying a poster included in this weekend's edition in their windows.
We would love to see pictures of you with the poster in the run up to the big game.
You can email your picture, along with your name, address and a bit of info about why you are supporting County to jo.barnes@gwent-wales.co.uk